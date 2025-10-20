Halifax community library's bid to extend so it can be more accessible and serve more people in its cafe

A Halifax library taken over by volunteers is looking to expand.

A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council for a two-storey rear extension at Skircoat Library at Skircoat Green.

The bid is driven by a need to be more accessible, says a supporting statement submitted with the application, and the hope of raising more revenue by being able to cater for more people in the library’s cafe.

The library used to be owned by Calderdael Council but was shut when the pandemic hit and then listed as one of the buildings the council would no longer run.

Skircoat Green Library

A group of volunteers got together to fundraise, refurbish the facility and bring it back into use, reopening its doors for the first time in 2024.

On taking over the buildings, it was quickly recognised that whilst its reading room was very suitable for its purpose, internal access to the

basement was unacceptable to the point of inaccessibility and this must be tackled as soon as possible and the only way of doing this, without damaging the reading room, is to construct an extension,” says a supporting statement.

"The only toilet in the building is on the lower floor, which is only accessible internally via a narrow, cast-iron spiral staircase.

Skircoat Library

"Safety assessment when the library was run by the local authority prohibited its use by members of the public. This restriction has been continued.

"There is no level access to the lower floor and the toilet. The access paths have a number of steps and steeply sloping ramps.

"The users of the library include families with young children, older people and people with a range of physical and mobility disabilities.

"The lack of an accessible toilet and baby-changing facilities imposes significant restrictions on their ability to make full use of the library and other activities.

Councillor Colin Hutchinson volunteering at the library

"The lack of an accessible toilet restricts the number of covers that can be offered by the cafe and restricts the income that the cafe can generate.

"The open-plan nature of the ground floor of the building restricts the mix of activities that can take place concurrently.

"The proposed development would almost double the effective floor area that would be available for public use and would offer a space that could be divided up flexibly to suit the needs of the events and user groups at any time.

"This increases the potential income to the charity from room hire, increasing the available funds for activities and the maintenance and servicing of this locally-important building, which was the first purpose-built public library in Halifax.”

If approved, the plans would see a two-storey extension built to accommodate a staircase and lift to enable proper access between the two floors.

As well as lending books, the library offers access to computers and the internet, talks and lectures, film shows, working from home facilities, craft sessions, storytelling sessions, knit and natter sessions, a cafe, meeting space for community groups and clubs such as chess, gaming and Lego.

It is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays between 10am and 4pm and on Wednesdays between 10am and 8pm.