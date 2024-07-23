Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former president of Brighouse Rotary Club well-known for “making time for everyone” has died aged 96.

David Mason lived in Slead Avenue, Brighouse, from 1962 until moving into Angelcare Residential Living, Greetland, last year.

He had been a long-standing member of Brighouse Rotary Club, becoming its president in 1988, and was active in the organisation well into his 80s.

He was also a former member of Brighouse Probus Club.

He was born in Bradford and moved to Brighouse as a young boy, attending the former St Martin’s School and then Hipperholme Grammar School.

Growing up, he lived in Halifax Road, Slead Syke, and it was to this house that during World War II, the family welcomed three refugees from London.

One of them, Peter Cobbold, was to remain a life-long friend.

In his youth, David was a member of Lightcliffe Tennis Club where he met his future wife, Pat Ramsden.

The couple were married for 61 years until Pat’s death in 2015.

He also played rugby for the Old Brodleians in the 1950s and 1960s. In later life, he played at Lightcliffe Golf Club and Hove Edge Bowling Club.

After National Service in the Royal Navy, he studied textiles at Bradford Technical College before, in 1957, joining the family firm of TH Mason – a dental supplies business set up by his dad, Tom.

When Tom retired in 1963, David took over the running completely.

Pat also worked side-by-side with him until 1989 when they both decided it was time to retire.

His son, Ian said: “Dad made so many friends in life, including with fellow Rotarians internationally through his travels.

"We have been touched by the many messages of condolence we’ve received; all of them saying the same thing, describing dad as a gentleman.

"He really was. He always made time for everybody.

“He remained young at heart and his was a life well-lived. We are all going to miss him.”

As well as Ian, David leaves a daughter, Helen. He was also a proud grandpa and great-grandpa, and leaves four grandchildren – Ian, Kate, Stephanie and Lewis – and four great-grandchildren – Abbie, James, Oscar and Holly.