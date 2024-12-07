Halifax dad embarks on epic 3,000-mile ocean rowing challenge for charity

A Halifax man is taking on a fundraising challenge of rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean this month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On December 7, Matthew Pitchforth along with teammates Nick Perks, Richard Hornsey and Dean Fitzmaurice will embark on one of the world’s most gruelling physical challenges, rowing across the ocean from the Canary Islands to Antigua - a journey expected to take around 35 days.

The challenge, widely regarded as the world’s toughest rowing race, will test their mental and physical endurance as they face sleep deprivation, extreme weather and the immense physical toll of rowing more than 30,000 strokes per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Pitchforth (second right) and Team Graft

Matthew, who operates seven McDonald's restaurants across Yorkshire, is taking on the challenge to raise funds and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

Matthew and his Team Graft teammates are hoping to raise £1million for the cause.

The charity provides vital support to families with children in hospital, offering them a ‘home away from home’ with free accommodation and a range of services designed to ease both the emotional and financial burdens of difficult times.

Matthew’s decision to take on such a treacherous journey stems from his commitment to raising awareness for this important cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew and Stephanie Pitchforth with their children Olivia and Will

He said: “It’s not easy being away from my own family, especially at Christmas, but the opportunity to help families going through unimaginable struggles makes every moment apart worth it.

"This challenge is about more than just completing the row - it’s about making a real difference to those in need.”

For Matthew’s family, the extreme rowing race is both a source of pride and a test of emotional resilience. His 12-year-old daughter, Olivia, feels a mix of admiration and concern for her father’s extraordinary adventure.

"I’m very proud of what he’s doing, but also a bit worried," Olivia shared. "It’s hard not to be nervous when you think about the physical dangers he’ll face - like the sharks or the massive waves. I’ll miss him a lot, especially over Christmas when he’ll be so far away. But I know it’s for a great cause, and he wants to help families who are going through such tough times."

To support the team on the challenge visit www.justgiving.com