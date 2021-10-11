Halifax dad's hill climb challenge for Baby Loss Awareness Week raises hundreds

Ben Moorhouse on Trooper Lane

Ben Moorhouse marked the first day of this year's Baby Loss Awareness Week on Saturday by walking up and down Trooper Lane, between Halifax and Southowram.

He managed to complete the mission in 11 hours and smashed his £500 fundraising target, collecting nearly £700 so far.

Ben, 38, is a trustee of The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation - named after his little girl who died two weeks before her due date and which raises funds for Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Research Centre in Manchester.

"I decided at very short notice I would use the first day of Baby Loss Awareness Week as an opportunity to speak out as a dad about the subject of stillbirth and raise some further funds to help save babies lives nationally through research at Tommy's in Manchester," he said.

"I was very surprised at the ease at which I completed this challenge but with fantastic support along the route it helped during the day.

"The eleven hours even included a tea and biscuit break which was a lovely!

"The most difficult part if the day was doing the same route over and over but I learned to switch off from it."

To make a donation towards Ben's Trooper Lane challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/halifax2021This Friday, October 15, The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation is working with Halifax Minster to hold a Wave of Light service at 7pm to remember all babies gone too soon .