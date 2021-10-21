Halifax dance group to bring some fun and frolics to The Piece Hall

A previous Cindy's Silver Stompers event

Cindy's Silver Stompers, who meet and practice in Halifax, was created by dance teacher Lucinda (Cindy) Atkinson (the Dance Teacher) as her dance classes grew.

Volunteers from this group danced every year at Overgate Hospice and other locations giving their time willingly to raise money for charity.

When Covid lockdown shut down her classes, she continued them via Zoom on a regular basis, maintaining the contact with the people who love to dance and creating a link for them.

Doing this brought the dances into their homes, giving enjoyable regular exercise, fun and contact with friends and a sense of normality - all of which were so vital when so many felt isolated and alone.

Since the Covid restrictions have been lifted, Cindy has started her own business running classes and her members have grown in number.

There are now about 60 of them and, although historically the classes were for people over 50 years of age, because of the evolved diversity and range of the dances, they encourage and invite all age groups.

On September 12 at The Great Get Together at Crow Wood Park, the group had their first post-pandemic event and about 35 of them danced in front of a packed audience – many of whom participated when Cindy invited them to a learning session.