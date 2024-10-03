Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halifax dog Rose is finally free after seven days of being trapped deep in a rock.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers have spent days drilling into the rock off Dudley Crescent in Mixenden trying to rescue the pup.

Today, they finally managed to pull her out.

Rose fell down an extremely narrow gap in the rock last Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rose the dig who was trapped for a week deep in rock in Mixenden, Halifax, is finally free

Firefighters had tried to rescue her but said they could not drill into the rock without damaging the structural integrity of the area.

They said she was in a gap eight feet deep in to the rock face with an opening of just 12 inches at its very widest part.

Despite this, a group of volunteers decided to launch their own rescue effort, drilling and digging in the area to try to get to Rose.

Some travelled from miles away to offer their help.

Workers trying to free the pet in Mixenden, Halifax

As well as digging into the rock to get to her, they have also been feeding her sausages and other food, and getting drinking water to her through the tiny gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said its technical rescue unit have been called out twice to try to find the dog – once last Thursday and then again on Friday.

"On the first occasion there was no sign of the animal except barking so we left the scene in the hands of the dog’s owner,” said the spokesperson.

Rose was trapped for a week

"On the second occasion our cameras picked the animal up approximately eight metres into the rock face.

"Our firefighters could not access the animal within the rock as the gap was too narrow (approximately 12 inches at the widest part and then getting narrower), the animal was too deep into the rock face, and we could not drill into the rock without damaging the structural integrity of the area.”