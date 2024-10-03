Halifax dog rescue: 'We said we'd get her out by hook or by crook' say rescuers of Halifax dog stuck deep in rock for seven days as they celebrate at pub tonight

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 19:19 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 19:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The team of volunteers who rescued a Halifax dog from deep inside a rock have spoken of their vow to get her out, despite the mammoth challenge.

After nearly eight days, little Rose was finally pulled free from the rock off Dudley Crescent in Mixenden this afternoon, alive and well.

People across Halifax, the whole of Yorkshire and even across the world have been gripped by the dog’s plight and the rescue mission launched by a group of members of the public for the past week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking from Halifax pub The Flying Pig in Wheatley, where some of the group are celebrating this evening, one of the volunteers said they had promised to get the pup out “by hook or by crook”.

Some of the volunteers who rescued Halifax dog Rose from deep inside the rock celebrating at The Flying Pig in Wheatley tonightSome of the volunteers who rescued Halifax dog Rose from deep inside the rock celebrating at The Flying Pig in Wheatley tonight
Some of the volunteers who rescued Halifax dog Rose from deep inside the rock celebrating at The Flying Pig in Wheatley tonight

“I’m an animal lover and I’ve got dogs myself,” said Jack Taylor from Castleford.

"I said we’re getting her out, by hook or by crook.

"I’d do it all again tomorrow.”

He and others have been working round the clock to drill deep into the rock face to get to Rose.

Little Rose was finally freed todayLittle Rose was finally freed today
Little Rose was finally freed today

"I was going to work in the day, coming home and getting my tea, eating it on the way there and then working in the dark until 3am in the morning, coming home, having a shower and getting up for work again at 5am,” he said.

"But getting her out was one of the best feelings ever.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Halifax dog rescue: Trapped Halifax dog Rose FINALLY FREE a week after falling d...

Another of the group, who did not wish to be named, said “My body is in bits, everybody’s is.

The rescue in progressThe rescue in progress
The rescue in progress

"I spent five days there helping. I couldn’t just do nothing.

"I was so relieved when we got her out. Shes healthy and she’s doing OK.”

Rose fell down an extremely narrow gap in the rock last Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters had tried to rescue her but said they could not drill into the rock without damaging the structural integrity of the area.

As well as drilling and digging into the rock to get to Rose, the volunteers have also been feeding her sausages and other food, and getting drinking water to her through the tiny gap.

An online fundraiser launched to help pay for the volunteers’ tools broken during the rescue mission has already raised nearly £13,000, with donations still flooding in.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rescue-of-rose

Related topics:HalifaxYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice