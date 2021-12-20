Halifax extreme challenger Ben Moorhouse announces his next fundraising event

Ben Moorhouse

Ben, who is trustee of The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation, will attempt to walk from London to Manchester on July 16, a total of 180 miles, straight through and with no sleep.

He is looking to complete this in a time of 60 hours or less.

In August, Ben walked 150 miles non-stop around the Greek Island of Rhodes in 42 hours.

Ben said: "I will be walking from the Tommy's research centre in London at St Thomas’s Hospital, very close to Westminster Bridge, and will walk to The Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Research Centre at Saint Mary's Hospital in Manchester.

"This is something I must do for my daughters memory and legacy and to raise much needed funds for research to help save baby's lives nationally supporting Professor Heazell and his team in Manchester.

"This is a big distance to do in one go but as always the love for my daughter and the reasons why I'm doing this will be the biggest motivation."

Ben has set himself a target of £10,000 with all funds supporting research to help save baby's lives.