As the Courier reported yesterday, the Trainspotting star is here filming Full Monty 2 - an eight part series sequel to the hit movie released 25 years ago.

A production crew have been here since yesterday and are filming in Alexandra Street, between Commercial Street and Wards End.

A Sheffield Jobs Hub sign has been put one of the buildings and police tape has been put across the street. There are also police vehicles being used and actors in police uniform.

The film crew in Halifax town centre today

There is a real buzz in the town centre about the filming, with many people gathering to watch the production crew at work.

Robert Carlyle was part of the original hit film's cast. Most recently, he has been in TV dramas Cobra and Once Upon a Time.

He was also in The Beach, Human Trafficking and 28 Weeks Later.

The original 1997 Full Monty film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash.

Robert Carlyle in Halifax yesterday

Makers of the spin-off TV series, announced in March, said it will follow the original characters as they ‘navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors’.

Halifax has been particularly busy with film crews this year, with production teams for Happy Valley, Ackley Bridge and Marvel's Secret Invasion all being spotted in the town.