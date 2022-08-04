Halifax filming: Police tape put across street for filming of Disney Plus show Full Monty 2

There are also police vehicles and actors in police uniform on Alexandra Street, between Commercial Street and Wards End.

The crew have been in the town since this morning and are expected to be in Halifax tomorrow and Monday as well.

Toilets for the production crew have been placed at Wards End.

The police scene created for Full Monty 2 in Halifax town centre today

A Sheffield Jobs Hub sign has been put up on one building on Alexandra Street.

The eight-part series - to be shown on Disney Plus - will see the cast from the film, including Robert Caryle and Mark Addy, reunite 25 years after their strip show shenanigans.

The 1997 film followed a group of unemployed former steelworkers who became strippers for a night to earn cash.

Makers of the spin-off TV series, announced in March, said it will follow the original characters as they ‘navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors’.