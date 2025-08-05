Halifax firefighter will attempt to break burpee world record for charity

A Halifax firefighter is preparing to take on the Guinness World Record for the most chest-to-floor burpees completed in 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Leah, who serves with Illingworth Red Watch, will attempt the record – which stands at a massive 8,321 – next month in a bid to raise funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

She was inspired to raise the funds for the charity after seeing the good work they do to help fellow firefighters, especially in the wake of the tragic firefighter deaths in Bicester this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola said: "This is about pushing limits, I’ve always kept myself fit and strong, partly because my job demands it but mainly because I want to set a good example for my kids. I look around and there are people pushing themselves physically all around me, whether its marathons, triathlons, IronMan, endurance events or this very challenge itself that was done by the current holder of the most chest to floor burpees in 24 hours.

Nicola Leah

“The current record-holder is Ellie Horrocks – her achievement was phenomenal, and I’m proud to follow in her footsteps. I’ll be 45 one week after the record attempt and I'm keen to show that age is just a number if you keep yourself fit and healthy".

The challenge will take place at The Graft Gym in Sowerby Bridge on Saturday, August 16, with supporters invited to attend and cheer Nicola on throughout the 24-hour endurance test.

Nicola adds “I’m feeling strong and really looking forward to it – I’m training hard and breaking down the task at hand in my mind and attacking it strategically.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Byers, Regional Fundraiser at Fire Fighters Charity, said: “We’re so grateful to Nicola for taking on such an incredible challenge in aid of us - and we’ll be cheering her on the whole way.

“It’s inspiring supporters just like Nicola who help us to continue offering our life-changing care and support to our fire services community - those who, every day, go above and beyond to keep us and our communities safe.”

If you want to sponsor Nicola, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/nicleah?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL.