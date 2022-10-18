Halifax First Bus engineer motors to success at national transport awards
Steve Price was just the ticket after helping his Halifax First Bus depot team to a clutch of awards at the Institute of Road Transport Engineers ceremony - as well as claiming the individual Mechanical Engineer award.
Mr Price clinched the Mechanical Engineer award in the IRTE Skills Challenge, which sees a week-long series of technical problem-solving and diagnostic exercises set by the Institute’s specialists to test the knowledge and capability of qualified engineers and trainees.
He was also part of a team of three colleagues to win the Outstanding Qualified Team award.
First Bus was also recognised as the Outstanding Apprentice Team for trainees based at other depots in Bradford and Bramley and further individual honours for the best Electrical Technician and Bodywork Apprentice were presented to First Bus engineers at the Leeds depot.
Most Popular
The national competition sees employees from over 40 bus and coach operators from across the country unite to decide the best technicians in the industry.
First West Yorkshire Engineering Director, Simon Carlisle, said: “To sweep the board in so many categories shows the strength, depth and new talent we have in our depots.
“The whole business is extremely proud of the achievements of our qualified and trainee engineers, who have demonstrated the skills, aptitude and versatility needed to maintain a modern bus fleet and meet the challenges of new technologies and zero-emission vehicles which are increasing on the region’s roads and will be the norm in the years to come.”