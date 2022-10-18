Mr Price clinched the Mechanical Engineer award in the IRTE Skills Challenge, which sees a week-long series of technical problem-solving and diagnostic exercises set by the Institute’s specialists to test the knowledge and capability of qualified engineers and trainees.

He was also part of a team of three colleagues to win the Outstanding Qualified Team award.

First Bus was also recognised as the Outstanding Apprentice Team for trainees based at other depots in Bradford and Bramley and further individual honours for the best Electrical Technician and Bodywork Apprentice were presented to First Bus engineers at the Leeds depot.

Steve Price, from First Bus Halifax, was named Mechanical Engineer award winner in the Institute of Road Transport Engineers Skills Challenge.

The national competition sees employees from over 40 bus and coach operators from across the country unite to decide the best technicians in the industry.

First West Yorkshire Engineering Director, Simon Carlisle, said: “To sweep the board in so many categories shows the strength, depth and new talent we have in our depots.