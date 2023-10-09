Halifax flower company gifts bouquets across Calderdale for Grandparents' Day

A Halifax flower company helped to spread joy by gifting gorgeous blooms to grandmas and grandads.

Prestige Flowers, based in Dean Clough, was celebrating Grandparents’ Day, marked on the first weekend in October.

The special occasion aims to honour one-of-a-kind grandparents and thank them for the unique role they play.

Flowers were gifted at North Ferriby Care Home, Chester Court Sheltered Accommodation in Halifax and Overgate Hospice.

Elise Harlock from Prestige Flowers said: “We love any reason to celebrate the special people in our lives and Grandparents’ Day means so much to so many of us.

“To mark the occasion we took flowers to local care homes for their wonderful residents, and also to brighten up the communal areas.”

Elise said: “Grandparents play such an important role in many families and it’s only right we thank them for the incredible contributions they make.