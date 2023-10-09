Halifax flower company gifts bouquets across Calderdale for Grandparents' Day
Prestige Flowers, based in Dean Clough, was celebrating Grandparents’ Day, marked on the first weekend in October.
The special occasion aims to honour one-of-a-kind grandparents and thank them for the unique role they play.
Elise Harlock from Prestige Flowers said: “We love any reason to celebrate the special people in our lives and Grandparents’ Day means so much to so many of us.
“To mark the occasion we took flowers to local care homes for their wonderful residents, and also to brighten up the communal areas.”
Flowers were gifted at North Ferriby Care Home, Chester Court Sheltered Accommodation in Halifax and Overgate Hospice.
Elise said: “Grandparents play such an important role in many families and it’s only right we thank them for the incredible contributions they make.
“We really hope residents at the establishments we visited enjoyed a little something to brighten up their days.”