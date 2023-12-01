Halifax food blog Yorkshire Pudd has been named Best British Food Blog 2023

A Halifax food blogger has plenty to celebrate after receiving a top award.

Yorkshire Pudd, the culinary blog curated by Chris Blackburn, has been awarded the prestigious title of Best British Food Blog 2023 - Northern England by LUX Life Magazine in its annual Food and Drink Awards.

The Food and Drink Awards, presented by LUX Life Magazine, seek to honour and celebrate trailblazers in the food and drink industry who have significantly contributed to the luxury landscape.

Chris Blackburn, the founder of Yorkshire Pudd, is no stranger to culinary acclaim.

Chris Blackburn

Chris is World Yorkshire Pudding Champion and has appeared on ITV's Food Glorious Food, ITV's Country House Sunday, and BBC's The One Show.

In addition to his culinary achievements, Chris Blackburn is a proud Yorkshire native and is deeply connected to the region's rich culinary heritage.

Chris said: "I am thrilled and humbled to receive this award from LUX Life Magazine.

"Yorkshire Pudd has been a labour of love, and it's immensely rewarding to see our efforts being recognised on such a prestigious platform.

"This accolade is a testament to the incredible team behind Yorkshire Pudd and the unwavering support of our readers and followers."

Jack Ford, Awards Coordinator for LUX Life Magazine, said: "It's always a pleasure to show appreciation for those who enrich their industries with their hard work, dedication, and pure passion.

"I wish all of our winners a fantastic 2024, and beyond, as they continue to invent, innovate, and lead the food and drink industry to great heights."