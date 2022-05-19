Halifax fundraiser climbs Scafell Pike nine consecutive times to help support Ukrainian refugees

Stephen completed the challenge at Scafell Pike in 58 hours and climbed the equivalent of the total elevation of Mount Everest.

"The challenge was without doubt one of the hardest things I have ever had to endure," Stephen said.

"At times it was pure torture but I had my Ukrainian grandparents in my mind and the families and children affected in the conflict in Ukraine which kept me going.

Stephen

"My team were amazing and most of them did more than three peaks each so everyone was feeling it when we finished on the Sunday afternoon.

"The mountain is a nightmare to climb, not just the climb but also the descent was brutal on knees and hips.

"We also had horrendous weather and wind on the first day and got lost for two and a half hours.

"I don't know how I did the full nine if I am honest and one of the days I even completed four peaks in 14 hours straight.

Stephen with his team of supporters

"We did it though, as a team, as everyone helped and pushed me on to finish."

The challenge has so far raised just over £5,000 for the British Red Cross who are on the front line in Ukraine.