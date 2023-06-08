Halifax Gala: Here are 33 photos from one of Halifax's favourite events going right back to 2006
Halifax is preparing for one of its most popular events of the year – Halifax Charity Gala.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th May 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:27 BST
This year’s event takes place on Saturday (June 10), kicking off with a parade through the town centre to the festivities at Manor Heath Park.
To celebrate, we’re taking a look back in our archives of some of photos from over the years, going right back to 2006.
See if you can spot yourself or someone you know on a float or enjoying a fairground ride.
