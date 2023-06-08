News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Gala: Here are 33 photos from one of Halifax's favourite events going right back to 2006

Halifax is preparing for one of its most popular events of the year – Halifax Charity Gala.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th May 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:27 BST

This year’s event takes place on Saturday (June 10), kicking off with a parade through the town centre to the festivities at Manor Heath Park.

To celebrate, we’re taking a look back in our archives of some of photos from over the years, going right back to 2006.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know on a float or enjoying a fairground ride.

Halifax Gala - 2010. From the left, 2009 gala Queen Sophie Farrell with attendant Coral Mileham, 2010 attendant Billie-Lou Lowson, 2010 gala queen Esther Myers, mayor Ann McAllister and mayoress Brenda Monteith

Halifax Gala - 2010. From the left, 2009 gala Queen Sophie Farrell with attendant Coral Mileham, 2010 attendant Billie-Lou Lowson, 2010 gala queen Esther Myers, mayor Ann McAllister and mayoress Brenda Monteith Photo: Jim Fitton

Halifax Gala 2010. Tucking in to ice-creams and lollies, from the left, Evie Harland, four, Maisie Rathmell, six, Hannah Rathmell, six, Sammy Rathmell, eight, and Eleanor Harland, seven

Halifax Gala 2010. Tucking in to ice-creams and lollies, from the left, Evie Harland, four, Maisie Rathmell, six, Hannah Rathmell, six, Sammy Rathmell, eight, and Eleanor Harland, seven Photo: Jim Fitton

Halifax Gala 2009. Pictured on the West Vale Baptist church float (from front left) are:- Joel Whitaker, 10, Zach Whitaker, seven, Elin Ha, nine, and Sally Whitaker

Halifax Gala 2009. Pictured on the West Vale Baptist church float (from front left) are:- Joel Whitaker, 10, Zach Whitaker, seven, Elin Ha, nine, and Sally Whitaker Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Halifax Gala 2009. Abigail Aaran, seven; Daniel Beaumont, seven and Alexander Coleman, eight, from Halifax Sea Scouts

Halifax Gala 2009. Abigail Aaran, seven; Daniel Beaumont, seven and Alexander Coleman, eight, from Halifax Sea Scouts Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

