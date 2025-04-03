Halifax jobs: Drivers needed for cherished Halifax park's land train
Shibden Park’s land train is in need of new drivers.
The popular vehicle, which travels around the well-known Halifax park, is hiring people to join its driving team.
Those interested must be available to work during school holidays, weekends and bank holidays between April and November.
A full, clean driving licence and great people skills are also essential.
Anyone interested can apply by sending their CV by email to [email protected].
According to its Facebook page, the land train is also available for private bookings.