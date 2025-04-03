Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shibden Park’s land train is in need of new drivers.

The popular vehicle, which travels around the well-known Halifax park, is hiring people to join its driving team.

Those interested must be available to work during school holidays, weekends and bank holidays between April and November.

A full, clean driving licence and great people skills are also essential.

Anyone interested can apply by sending their CV by email to [email protected].

According to its Facebook page, the land train is also available for private bookings.