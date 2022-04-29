Halifax junior rugby club's fundraiser in memory of much-missed dad

The King Cross Park RLFC Under 7's fundraiser on Sunday was the idea of George Mayes, of Ovenden, in tribute to his father, Sam Mayes.

Sam, 31, died suddenly on Christmas Eve last year.

George turns seven on Sunday - his first birthday without his dad - and his mum, Katie Mayes, said her little boy wanted to do something in memory of his father.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Mayes (centre) with his mum Katie Mayes and granddad Michael Lovelady

The event will see King Cross Park playing Dudley Hill - the club Sam used to play for - as well as a raffle with other £3,50-worth of prizes, bouncy castles, games, an obstacle course and other fun.

Sam had Type 1 Diabetes and been struggling with alcohol addiction. The money from Sunday's family fun day will be split between Andy's Man Club and Taking Action on Addiction.

George and Katie, along with Katie's dad Michael Lovelady, have already raised £450 for the charities by walking nine miles around Savile Park Moor.

"It has been a very difficult time," said Katie.

George Mayes with his dad Sam.

She and Sam were not together at the time of his death but had been married since 2013.

"Sam was bubbly and used to be a hard worker," she said.

"He was a lovely bloke, everyone loved him.

"We want to help people in the same situation as Sam and we want to prevent other children from losing their dads."

The match and fun day take place at King Cross Park, off Hopwood Lane, on Sunday (May 1).