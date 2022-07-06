Halifax landmark lights up in honour of genocide victims

In July 1995, a massacre took place in the Bosnian town of Srebrenica. Around 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were murdered by the Army of the Bosnian Serb Republic.

This year’s Srebrenica Memorial Week started on Monday and runs until July 11, with the theme ‘combatting denial: confronting hatred’.

Calderdale’s commemoration is being led by Calderdale Council of Mosques, supported by Calderdale Interfaith Council. People are invited to attend a memorial event tomorrow (July 7) at Jamia Mosque Madni in Halifax, from 11am to 12.30pm.

Wainhouse Tower in Halifax

Attendees will hear about what happened, hear from colleagues that have visited Bosnia, and learn what we can do to work together to promote social cohesion

Leader of Calderdale Council Tim Swift said: “The shocking and devastating Srebrenica genocide shows us how important it is that we all stand together in solidarity against hate and division.

“Calderdale is a kind and tolerant community - a place where we care for each other and we have hope.

“The lighting of Wainhouse Tower and the local memorial event are symbols of Calderdale’s collective tribute to all those affected by the horrendous events in Srebrenica.”

Nadeem Mir QPM, Chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques, said: “It is important that this memorial takes place annually to ensure we learn lessons from the genocide that took place in Srebrenica.

“As one community we share the same common values, we live together, work together and socialise together. This gives us an understanding of each other, breaks down barriers and dispels myths.

"We must continue to celebrate the diversity in our community and not let hate take hold.

“The lighting up of Wainhouse Tower in green symbolises the resolve Calderdale Council and Calderdale Council of Mosques has to remembering those murdered in Srebrenica and tackling hate.”