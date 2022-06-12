Halifax library staff rescue rare peregrine falcon chick

One of Halifax Central Library's library assistants spotted the rare fledgling falcon worryingly close to Square Road.

Gathering the chick in a towel, library staff took it up to the library roof so it could be found by its mother.

Calderdale Libraries said: "With her coordinator's help, and some towel support from the chefs at Trading Rooms in The Piece Hall, little Cilip was taken back up to the library roof where mama could keep an eye on him."

The falcon chick was spotted worryingly close to Square Road

The large, powerful birds are considered rare in the UK but have been frequent inhabitants at the spire for over 10 years, returning most years to bring up their young.