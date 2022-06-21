Halifax library staff's plea to watch out for rare peregrine falcon chicks

The rare birds are nesting in the nearby Square Church spire but three fledgling falcons have been seen hanging around away from their nest.

Halifax Central Library workers have already had to rescue one chick who was dangerously close to Square Road, and are urging people to keep a look out for the daredevil young birds.

The library has posted: "Halifax Central Library and the Piece Hall now have three feathery children to lookout for - Cilip's siblings Delia and Tracy have decided to get in on the fledgling fun.

The chicks have been spotted away from their nest

"Please let library or Piece Hall staff know if you see these three lurking suspiciously under a bush or around a corner."

Peregrine falcons are considered rare in the UK but have been frequent inhabitants at the spire in Halifax for over 10 years, returning most years to bring up their young.