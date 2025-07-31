Halifax man running 21 marathons in 21 months for charity

A man from Halifax is running 21 marathons in 21 months to raise money for charity.

Lewis Hawkes, 25, is eight marathons into his challenge, in aid of the Peter Doody Foundation, which was set-up in honour of the 21-year-old from Brighouse who died of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP).

Lewis is a friend of the family and wants to help spread awareness of SUDEP.

"There are approximately 21 epilepsy related deaths every week in the UK," Lewis said,.

"I started in December 2024 and will finish in August 2026.

"All money raised goes directly to the charity and its goal of spreading awareness and with this, it is making a difference."

Lewis says he took up running after the Covid lockdown and had completed six half marathons and one full marathon before starting the challenge.

His next event is the Morcambe Marathon in September, followed by the Yorkshire Marathon in October and the Larnaka Marathon in Cyprus in November.

"I have found the challenge difficult but also a lot of fun," he said, "as I find this such a rewarding experience where I know what I am doing is making a big difference for the charity.

"I get to travel all over the country, and even to different countries, to do what I love, with more international marathons in the plans." The Peter Doody Foundation said in a statement: "We are so honoured and grateful that Lewis has chosen to raise money for our charity.

"Running 21 marathons is a tremendous challenge and Lewis is smashing it!

"All of the money that Lewis raises will go directly to support young adults living with epilepsy. Good luck Lewis and thank you."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/lewis-hawkes-1731014264848.