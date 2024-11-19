Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mental health charity in Halifax says receiving a £1,000 funding boost means their activity groups will be able to continue.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unmasked Mental Health, based on Commercial Street, provides support to people suffering with poor mental health at the point of need and were given £1,000 by the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

Operations director Jo Core said: “”We were absolutely delighted to receive the funding from the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being a local charity, we rely on funding from grant providers and the local community to be able to support adults in Calderdale who are facing mental health struggles.

The charity's knitting group

"With Calderdale having one of the highest suicide rates in the UK, we want to make sure that every adult knows that we are here to offer help and support.

“Funding allows us to offer a wide range of services so that we can help our community, at the time when they need it.”

The charity offers one-to-one counselling, talking support groups in Illingworth, Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse and Halifax town centre and activity groups including knitting, cross-stitch, board games, jgsaws, tai chi and warhammer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This particular funding has contributed to ensuring that our activity groups continue to thrive,” said Jo.

The hats knitted by the group were taken to Calderdale Royal Hospital for newborn babies

"Not only do the groups provide a warm, safe space for people to learn new hobbies, make new friends, and share their experiences with trained mental health facilitators, but they also give back to the wider community.

“Our knitting group, for example, have just donated a large number of hats and booties to the neo-natal team at Calderdale Hospital for newborn babies.

"If anyone would like to find out more about the services that we offer, please visit www.unmaskedmentalhealth.co.uk, call us on 01422 356945 or email us at [email protected].”

If anyone who would like to support the charity’s work, click here.