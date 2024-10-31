Halifax MP Kate Dearden showed her support for Overgate Hospice by hosting a Big Brew coffee morning for their Big Build Appeal.

The event took place at the Elsie Whitely Innovation Centre and saw people from across Calderdale connect over a cuppa.

Kate said: “Overgate’s expansion plans will have a very positive impact on our community and on improving the end-of-life care available here in Halifax, so I was delighted to host a Big Brew in support of the campaign.

"I want to thank all those who attended the event for their tremendous support.”

Dru Brown, capital campaign fundraiser, said: “It’s wonderful to see community ambassadors like Kate Dearden continue to bring our vibrant Calderdale community together for our Big Build Appeal.

"The Big Brew showcased just how passionate the community are about achieving our dream of a new hospice for Calderdale. I can’t thank everyone enough for getting involved in the Big Brew and I am so excited to be making plans for the next one in 2025.”

So far Big Brews have raised over £25,000 for the Big Build Appeal, the £12.75million redevelopment of the hospice site that will entail building a new purpose-built 16 bed Inpatient Unit, and significantly expanding and upgrading the day hospice facilities.