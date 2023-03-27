Halifax mum-of-three running the London Marathon 10 years after her ‘wonderful’ dad died from heart failure

Jackie Crossley will take on the 26.2 mile challenge this year in memory of her dad Gerry Armstrong, who died suddenly from heart failure in 2013.

The 45-year-old hopes to raise up to £1,850 for Heart Research UK, a national heart charity which funds research into the prevention, treatment, and cure of heart diseases.

Jackie, from Fountain Head village, said: “I had never felt heartbreak until that day. A piece of our hearts was taken forever and as much as we try to go on without him, life has never been and will never be

Jackie with her dad Gerry

the same again.

“That’s what motivates me to run the London Marathon and raise money for Heart Research UK. I’m not really a runner or I didn’t used to be, and I think dad would be a bit

shocked to see what I get up to these days, but incredibly proud too.

“I am truly honoured to be running for Heart Research UK in dad’s memory and want to make 2023 a year of positivity rather than a year of dwelling. I want some good to come

Jackie Crossley

from losing dad and to keep his memory alive.”

Leading up to the marathon, which takes place on April 23, Jackie is completing rigorous training and fundraising, which will continue to support Heart Research UK’s vital research.

She said: “Heart Research UK is funding research for the development of new methods for detecting heart failure at an early stage.

"Hopefully, one day, the fundraising I’m doing now will help someone else’s family avoid going through what my family has been through.

Gerry Armstrong

“It’s so important to me to be able to help raise awareness of the importance of good heart health and be a good role model to my own children by keeping positive, healthy, and

active.”

To apply for a place in the London Marathon 2024 for Heart Research UK, you can visit their website at https://heartresearch.org.uk/event/londonmarathon/.