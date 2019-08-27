Halifax mum to receive £10,000 every month for decades after 'life-changing' Lottery win

A mother-of-two from Halifax has won a "life-changing" £10,000 every month for the next 30 years in the National Lottery.

Vicky Mitchell, 42, used the last £1.50 left in her online account from a previous win to buy a line for the Lottery's Set For Life draw earlier this month.

Her Lucky Dip numbers - 3, 20, 26, 27, 32 and the Life Ball 05 - made her a top prize winner.

Ms Mitchell, who works as an administrative assistant at an accountancy firm, said: "In a million years you never think you'll win big but this is life changing."

An occasional lottery player, she explained: "I pick up lucky dips every now and then for whichever game I fancy.

"I was heading off to Skegness and so quickly thought to play online.

"I won £10 on Thunderball which was great and I used that win to buy a ticket for different draws across the next few days.

"I won again, this time £5 on Set For Life, so I put that back on various draws.

"It was the last ticket I bought with this win, a £1.50 Set For Life lucky dip for the Monday, that I won on and which has changed my life."

Ms Mitchell said she discovered she had won after getting up early to make sure her eldest son got to work and saw an email from The National Lottery.

"I was half asleep when I saw the email and thought 'great it's another fiver'. I couldn't work it out and see what I had actually won. It said I had to log on."

After logging in, she found out just how big the winnings were, and she said: "I woke up my partner, Adam, and shoved my phone in his face saying that I'd won the lottery.

"He said, 'what a pound?' and I just shouted 'no, look, look, look'.

"It was still early so we then had an agonising wait to call The National Lottery line to get it all confirmed."

She added: "It's still sinking in but whereas before I would see a jumper for one of my sons and think that I couldn't afford it, I can now just buy it."

Ms Mitchell said she hopes to use the money to move from her terraced house to somewhere with more space.

"My youngest son needs a bit bigger garden to boot his football about so we'll look for somewhere soon."

She plans to carry on working but says the win will make life easier.

"Adam and I share a car which means I sometimes end up on the bus. Just having my own car will be amazing.

"I have always wanted to visit Budapest, as it is supposed to be very pretty, so a few city breaks will also go in the diary."