Halifax neighbours celebrate lottery win

Two people in Halifax are celebrating today (Wednesday) after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The neighbours netted the windfall when HX2 7DA was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “What a great midweek surprise! Congratulations to our winners in Halifax.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Woodland Trust which has received over £11.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.

