Tributes have been paid to a Halifax woman who was made a Freeman of the Borough of Calderdale for her work with key community partnerships in her home town.

Sheila Williams, who was 80, was made a Freeman of Calderdale in May 2000, recognising her work with West Central Halifax Partnership.

She was a member of the partnership board from its formation, with a keen interest in “quality of life” issues, and her family said they were extremely proud of Sheila’s Freeman honour.

When a resident of Crossley Gardens, she was treasurer of Crossley Stansfield Residents’ Association, with significant input into the refurbishment of the estate, particularly for disabled, residents.

Sheila was also a director of Action Halifax from 2002 to 2009 and of Halifax Opportunities Trust in 2004 to 2005.

Mum to Marcus, mother-in-law to his wife Avril, a sister and sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and with many friends, Sheila was born in Halifax to Kenneth and Teresa Critchley, and had siblings Wendy and Peter.

Her second husband Glyn passed away in 2011 and her first husband, Alan – Marcus’s father – died in 1977. The couple had divorced some years earlier.

As a child, she went to Ostler County Secondary School and JH Whitley School, both in Halifax, before leaving at 16 to work at Woolworths and then at a tailors, Temples, where she met Alan.

Subsequently, after moving to Mixenden, she was the sub-post office assistant at Mixenden Road, helping to run the busy Post Office for the area – a pivotal role her family believe had an influence on her later community work.

She also spent some time working for Fred Moores Electrical on Commercial Street in Halifax town centre.

In Mixenden, she volunteered and worked with Help the Aged and in 2002 she became involved in setting up the Boothtown Partnership with Vicky Robertshaw, helping to develop the playing field at Rawson Street, supporting the annual Boothtown carnival, and many other events.

Two other Halifax community stalwarts, Jenny Lynn and Rob Clegg, have paid tribute to Sheila.

“Not only was she active in developing the design and implementation of the Crossley Stansfield housing estate, she was also engaged with other projects in the area including the restoration of People’s Park and the renewal programme for improvements to the terraced housing in the Gibbet Street area,” they said.

“Whilst not the most vociferous person on the various committees and working groups, when she spoke, people listened and took on board her thoughts, opinions and ideas.

“Her common sense, practicality and down-to-earth approach was greatly appreciated. So was her kindness and gentle good humour.”

Sheila’s funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Tuesday, May 28, at 11.15am.

Her family have requested for family flowers only at the service.