Halifax Panthers say thank you for help with Christmas toy drive

The team say the response has been amazing

The players have been delighted with the response to their plea for gifts for Cash for Kids.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are so proud to support the children of our community and across West Yorkshire,” said Jack Duffy, Community Engagement Officer for Halifax Panthers.

“The support we received from our fans and local residents of Calderdale was overwhelming and we were really happy to be a part of this wonderful toy drive.”