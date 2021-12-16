Halifax Panthers say thank you for help with Christmas toy drive
Halifax Panthers have thanked their fans for their help with a festive toy collection.
The players have been delighted with the response to their plea for gifts for Cash for Kids.
“We are so proud to support the children of our community and across West Yorkshire,” said Jack Duffy, Community Engagement Officer for Halifax Panthers.
“The support we received from our fans and local residents of Calderdale was overwhelming and we were really happy to be a part of this wonderful toy drive.”
Kara Colvin, from Halifax Panthers Women’s Team, added: “It’s always good to give back to the community and the generosity for the people of Halifax donating presents was outstanding!”