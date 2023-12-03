Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft backs Forget Me Not Hospice campaign to take on Carry the Torch challenge

Next year, the Olympic torch will make its way to Paris where the 2024 Olympic Games is taking place.

To celebrate Halifax Paralympian Hannah Cockroft is backing a campaign by Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The hospice is calling for schools across West Yorkshire to take on their Carry the Torch 2024 challenge to help raise funds for the charity’s vital support for local children and families.

Georgia Lane, fundraising manager at Forget Me Not, said: “We’re excited to launch this challenge which will get everyone in the spirit for the Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as delivering bags of fun, physical activity and raising vital funds for Forget Me Not.

“We’re asking schools to challenge their pupils to do a sponsored mile each. How they do that mile is up to them - run, walk, egg & spoon or relay - but the more children who get involved, the further we’ll go and the more we’ll raise.

"It’s 1000 miles to Paris and back – can your school go all the way?!”

Schools that sign up to take part will be able to take a tour of the children’s hospice to see how their fundraising will make a difference, and Forget Me Not will deliver an assembly and lesson plans to help inspire and engage pupils.

Hannah Cockroft, seven time champion in the sport of wheelchair racing and Forget Me Not ambassador is backing the campaign.

She said: “I am supporting Carry the Torch for Forget Me Not.

"I want to wish everyone taking part a massive good luck in running their mile. All your hard work and money raised will change lives, so thank you so much for taking part.”