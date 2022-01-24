Halifax Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft to host inaugural Sporting Heritage Awards

Hannah Cockroft

The public is being asked to nominate the organisations and individuals who have championed the role and value of the nations’ sporting heritage in the awards.

The awards are the first to specifically acknowledge the impact and wide-reaching role of sporting heritage in communities, education, academia, sport, society and culture.

Hannah said: “Sporting heritage activity impacts across so many different agendas and areas of our lives.

"We all have a sporting story to share. As well as telling the important stories of social, economic, local and community history, it has a huge impact on areas such as health and wellbeing, sports participation, education and decreasing isolation and loneliness. We want to celebrate those who are doing a brilliant job of keeping our sporting stories alive and well in our communities.”

The awards are free to enter and include eight categories including Best Sporting Heritage Moment of the Year following the huge sporting events that have taken place throughout 2021.