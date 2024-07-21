Halifax parks and playgrounds: Work starts to make Halifax playground bigger with new play equipment but it will be closed for four weeks
Calderdale Council is carrying out improvements in the area around Ash Green Community Primary School in Mixenden, including to the playground on Sunnybank Road.
The work, which will start on Monday, July 22, will mean a bigger playground with new play equipment such as a wheelchair-accessible roundabout and adapted swings.
There will be places to sit – including wheelchair-friendly picnic benches - new trees creating natural shade and shelter, and rain gardens.
To enable the work to take place, safely the playground will be closed for four weeks.
Work in Mixenden is also continuing on the road layouts around Sunnybank Road and Ash Tree Road as part of the Ash Green Community Streets project.
New raised crossings and wider pavements are being created to provide more space for people walking, cycling and wheeling.
Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “As part of our investment in north Halifax, it’s great to see work progressing to improve the area around Ash Green Community Primary school.
“The upcoming work at Sunnybank Road playground will include upgrades to equipment supporting outdoor play and providing opportunities for young people to be more active.
“The larger and more accessible area, with seating areas and landscaping, will also improve the experience for local families, creating a more pleasant place in which to spend time."
