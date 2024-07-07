Halifax performing arts school celebrates student who starred in A Gentleman in Moscow with Ewan McGregor
Stagecoach Performing Arts student Nevaeh France, 4, was chosen to play the daughter, Larissa, of two main characters and starred opposite Ewan McGregor across three episodes.
Nevaeh’s journey started in spring 2023 when Nevaeh's mother sent in photos for an Instagram casting call.
Nevaeh was initially selected as a stand-in for the character of Larissa and impressed everyone during a fitting session at Space Studios in Manchester with her enthusiasm.
Her charm and acting skills led to her being cast for the role on set.
Nevaeh's filming experience spanned two days at Victoria Hall in Bolton, where she appeared in scenes across all three episodes alongside Ewan McGregor, including a memorable one where he presents her with a birthday cake.
Rebecca France, Nevaeh’s mother, said: “Stagecoach has helped Nevaeh immensely and I’m glad we found the right group of teachers to help and support her.
"My older daughter went to Stagecoach and I think it’s a great way to build confidence and friendships.”
Alex Antonova, Principal Stagecoach Performing Arts of Halifax, added: “Nevaeh's journey at Stagecoach Halifax has been nothing short of remarkable.
"Despite her initial fear of performing on stage, she has made incredible progress with the help of our outstanding teachers. Her recent experience in filming "Gentlemen in Moscow" has taken her confidence to new heights, and we couldn't be more thrilled.
"We are incredibly proud of Nevaeh's growth, and we can't wait to see her take on the biggest stages and screens in the future.”