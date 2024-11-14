Halifax pub to stop hosting annual reunions of the Duke of Wellington's Regiment

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Nov 2024, 19:00 GMT
Annual reunions of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment will no longer take place at the Barum Top pub in Halifax after veterans were told to find another venue.

The pub in Halifax town centre has hosted the reunions for around 25 years, but it is thought they will now be held at the Duke of Wellington pub on Commercial Street.

Veterans, including former members of the Dukes, were also refused service at the Barum Top on Sunday after the annual Remembrance Day commemorations.

In a statement, Wetherspoons said: “We refused service to a group of customers, some of whom we believe were former members of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment, on Sunday who we felt had had enough to drink on the day.

Barum Top, HalifaxBarum Top, Halifax
“The Barum Top has for a number of years hosted annual reunions of the Regiment but the pub decided last month that it was not the best place to host the events going forward given the number of attendees and that an alternative venue may better suit the organisers’ needs.”

