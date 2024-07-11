Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A landlady who has worked at most of the pubs in Halifax town centre is bidding farewell to the town.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerry Robertson, who runs the White Horse on Southgate, is leaving this month to start work at a pub in Weston-super-Mare.

The mum-of-three who has three grandchildren is making the move to be nearer some of her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerry has worked at many pubs in Halifax and beyond, working in or on the doors of almost all of the ones in Halifax town centre.

Landlady Gerry Robertson leaving the White Horse, Halifax

She ran Lewins at Bull Green and The Old Cock before becoming landlady at the White Horse three years ago.

Gerry thanked her staff who have helped her boost the pub’s reputation so that it is now a busy, thriving and well-loved establishment.

"I want to say thank you to all the customers,” she added. “They've been brilliant."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerry has been leading a fundraising drive in memory of her son Thomas, who died from diabetes aged just 31.

Gerry with regular Rolo

She, her family, friends and White Horse regulars have so far raised £11,500 for the Children’s Diabetes Team at Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust.

"The one thing Tom asked me and his brother Joe to do was to make a difference and hopefully we have done that,” she said.

The family have asked for their donations to be used for the fun support and education of youngsters with diabetes and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has included an activity day at campsite Bradley Wood – for patients to enjoy a day of outdoor activities including archery and climbing – and patient parties.

The money has also funded hypo kits, used to treat very low blood sugar, as well as training for health trust staff and workers from 30 local schools to help them support young people with diabetes.

A spokesperson for Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity thanked Gerry for her fundraising last year, saying: “We would like to say a huge thanks to Gerry.

"Each donation Gerry and her family have made has really made a huge difference to our patients and colleagues and we couldn’t be anymore grateful!”

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, email [email protected].