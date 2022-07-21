Ben Moorhouse, 39, has successfully completed his 180-mile nonstop London to Manchester Extreme Challenge Walk in a time of 55 hours. Ben was supported on the way in the support vehicle sponsored by Bristol Street Motors of Halifax.

During the recent record-breaking UK heatwave Ben started from the Tommy's research centre at St Thomas’s Hospital in London on Saturday morning and walked day and night the 180 miles to the Tommy’s rainbow clinic and research centre at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester. Professor Alexander Heazell of the Tommys rainbow clinic joined Ben 21 miles from the finish to walk with Ben to help him on his way to the finish line.

Ben said: "Walking with the tarmac melting around me nothing will ever stop me in doing my daughter proud. The heat was intense and with over 50 hours of no sleep it was once again a test of mental strength.

“The love for my daughter Kallipateira kept me going and knowing that the funds raised are helping to save babies lives through research. This walk has never been done nonstop and to do it in record breaking UK temperature makes it even more special."

In October 2018 Ben's daughter Kallipateira was stillborn at 38 weeks of pregnancy in Calderdale and the couple then experienced a miscarriage in May 2019 at nine weeks of pregnancy.

Kallipateira’s death was fully preventable.

Ben has a £10,000 goal and his amount raised is at £4,293. To support Ben’s record breaking success please donate at www.justgiving.com/manchester2022

