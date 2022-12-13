For several years residents at Jumples Crag, Mixenden, Halifax, have been campaigning for an end to trucks using the route to avoid traffic calming measures on nearby major roads.

Now Calderdale Council is looking to introduce weight restrictions to limit vehicles which can use it.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion said it was hoped a scheme placing a maximum weight on vehicles, except for access, would be in place by next spring.

Residents have been demanding action for several years to limit the amount of heavy goods traffic and trucks using the narrow road at Jumples Crag, Mixenden, Halifax

“We understand the concerns of residents about the volume of traffic at Jumples Crag in Mixenden and we have been working with them to develop proposals to provide a suitable solution.

“We recently carried out an informal consultation with residents, local councillors, emergency services and other stakeholders around the introduction of a ‘Maximum 3.5 tonne except for access’ restriction.

“This would prohibit all the larger vehicles that are currently passing through the stretch of road at Jumples Crag.

“The proposals were well received, and a formal consultation will now take place.

A view of the narrow carriageway at Jumples Crag, Mixenden.

“Subject to any responses we receive as part of this, and following completion of the legal process, the plan would be to implement the scheme in spring 2023,” she said.

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said in response to earlier consultation, work is also taking place to develop further traffic calming proposals at the junction of Straight Lane and Raw Lane.

Residents, who have described homes shaking when large vehicles pass within touching distance of their doors on the road, which dates to the late 18th century, and traffic having to reverse down the steep route when blocked, have welcomed the news.

Clare Simeunovich said traffic calming measures were pledged in May 2020 but had not materialised.

An image captured by residents of a HGV passing their homes at Jumples Crag, Mixenden, in August 2021

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service last year, residents said the issue of drivers avoiding traffic calming measures in parts of Mixenden, Halifax, particularly on the main Keighley Road, have been an issue for years.

They had previously submitted their own survey of vehicle numbers to Calderdale Council which also organised its own volume and speed count along Jumples Crag.

Other issues including noise and backing up of traffic on the road which in parts has no pavement for pedestrians and residents say is not wide enough for two cars to pass.

But she says after “decades” of a worsening problem, with a “pinch point” being introduced following one incident, there had recently been a “noticeable change” in the council’s approach after residents used cameras to film evidence of HGVs using the route.

An image captured by residents of a HGV and a cyclist on the narrow route passing their homes at Jumples Crag, Mixenden, Halifax, in August 2021

“My home was hit prompting the pinch point. A ‘3T’ ban would have stopped the problem then, instead the huge monsters were moved 30 inches from houses,” she said.

She said Halifax MP Holly Lynch had been a fabulous support to residents, and ward councillors had also pushed for a halt.

The council’s Head of Neighbourhoods, Andrew Pitts, had also been a constant help, she said.

Hoping the limit will be introduced, she said: “Every motorist that has had to reverse will be thankful.

“Good news? Fingers crossed. The sound and vibration of HGVs approaching is terrifying.”

