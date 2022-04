Sheesh Mahal, on King Cross Road, has been working with Halifax Community Fridge, based at Madni Mosque, to feed vulnerable families all over Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By the end of Ramadan next week, the team will have cooked, donated and delivered more than 600 meals for iftar - the meal at sunset that breaks Muslims’ fasts.

This is the third year that the restaurant has worked with Halifax Community Fridge and donated meals to help make sure those most in need can observe iftar.