Halifax Charity Gala 2007 Halifax Charity Gala 2007
Halifax Charity Gala 2007

Halifax retro: 33 photos looking back at Halifax Gala right back to 2006

It is almost time for this year’s Halfax Charity Gala – one of the town’s favourite events.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th May 2023, 06:00 BST

The 2023 gala will take place on Saturday, June 10 at Manor Heath Park.

To celebrate, we’re taking a look back in our archives of some of photos from over the years, going right back to 2006.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know on a float or enjoying a fairground ride.

Halifax Gala - 2010. From the left, 2009 gala Queen Sophie Farrell with attendant Coral Mileham, 2010 attendant Billie-Lou Lowson, 2010 gala queen Esther Myers, mayor Ann McAllister and mayoress Brenda Monteith

Halifax Gala - 2010. From the left, 2009 gala Queen Sophie Farrell with attendant Coral Mileham, 2010 attendant Billie-Lou Lowson, 2010 gala queen Esther Myers, mayor Ann McAllister and mayoress Brenda Monteith Photo: Jim Fitton

Halifax Gala 2010. Tucking in to ice-creams and lollies, from the left, Evie Harland, four, Maisie Rathmell, six, Hannah Rathmell, six, Sammy Rathmell, eight, and Eleanor Harland, seven

Halifax Gala 2010. Tucking in to ice-creams and lollies, from the left, Evie Harland, four, Maisie Rathmell, six, Hannah Rathmell, six, Sammy Rathmell, eight, and Eleanor Harland, seven Photo: Jim Fitton

Halifax Gala 2009. Pictured on the West Vale Baptist church float (from front left) are:- Joel Whitaker, 10, Zach Whitaker, seven, Elin Ha, nine, and Sally Whitaker

Halifax Gala 2009. Pictured on the West Vale Baptist church float (from front left) are:- Joel Whitaker, 10, Zach Whitaker, seven, Elin Ha, nine, and Sally Whitaker Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Halifax Gala 2009. Abigail Aaran, seven; Daniel Beaumont, seven and Alexander Coleman, eight, from Halifax Sea Scouts

Halifax Gala 2009. Abigail Aaran, seven; Daniel Beaumont, seven and Alexander Coleman, eight, from Halifax Sea Scouts Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

