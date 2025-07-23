Halifax RSPCA animal centre plans for major refurbishment as it launches fundraising campaign

A Halifax animal centre has announced a new project to refurbish the space.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch has launched its most ambitious fundraising campaign to date – The Really Big ReFURb.

The appeal is aimed at transforming its outdated animal welfare facilities and safeguarding the long-term future of the centre.

Without this vital redevelopment, the centre will no longer be able to remain open in the years ahead.

The animal centre on Wade Street

With growing numbers of animals requiring care, increasing pressure on their services and welfare standards evolving rapidly, the branch’s current shelter no longer meets the needs of the animals it cares for.

“This project really is a need…not a want” said Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager.

“The animals we care for, many of whom arrive with complex medical needs, deserve facilities that allow them the best chance of recovery and finding forever homes.

"Without this essential project we risk losing our ability to help them altogether, and this simply isn’t an option for us.”

The Really Big ReFURb will enable the branch to:

Expand and improve the accommodation for all species, including a 172 per cent increase in space for rabbit housing.

Introduce larger, quieter and more enriching kennel spaces to reduce stress for dogs.

Allow cats from the same family to be housed together and support the care of more feral or traumatised cats in a safer environment.

Create flexible indoor spaces to host educational sessions for local schools and community groups.

House more animals, reduce shelter stress considerably, secure forever homes more quickly.

A key priority for the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford team has been to ensure services remain active during the build.

Teddy is now enjoying life in his new home after being nursed back to health by the RSPCA’s Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch rehoming centre where he was looked after for nearly eight weeks.

The branch is proud to confirm that it will continue its usual rescue and rehabilitation work throughout the entire project and the public will still be able to adopt, donate, and support the centre as normal.

Claire Spencer, Animal Centre Manager said: “We have worked tirelessly to create a solution that allows us to continue our mission without interruption. Turning away animals in need is not an option for us, and this plan ensures that we won’t have to.

“With many local RSPCA branches and rescue centres in our region closing/reducing animal intake due to funding crises - we know our Animal Centre is a much-needed lifeline for the hundreds of animals who come to us every year.

"Those numbers sadly aren’t slowing down… they’re on the increase.”

Cats will remain on site in soundproofed and secure accommodation, protected from disruption during the first stage of the build.

Dogs will be temporarily relocated to nearby trusted RSPCA Centres, under the continued care of the branch’s dedicated team.

The centre’s reception, adoptions, and pet/vet shop will remain open throughout the redevelopment.

Fay Gibbons, Digital Lead, said: “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our supporters over the past two decades — and the careful financial planning of our charity, which has worked incredibly hard to set aside funds wherever possible — we’ve been able to build a pot to get this inevitable project underway.

"The time has now come where we must begin, and while we have enough to start, we don’t yet have the funds to finish.

"That’s why we’re sharing our plans now — so people can follow the journey from the very beginning.”