Halifax RSPCA caring for bulldog unable to walk and left 'trembling' after being cruelly dumped

The dog dubbed Winnie was taken to a vet for a check-up and then transferred her to RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & Bradford branch for care.

Animal centre manager Claire Kendall said: “Winnie isn’t using her back legs so we’re giving her pain relief and we hope she’ll start using them again soon.

“She is also having medicated baths for a skin condition and needs treatment for her ears and eyes which are infected.

Winnie was unable to walk when she was found in a garden

“We’re keeping everything crossed for this sweet girl and we hope she’ll pull through and be on the mend soon but she’s clearly had a rough start in life.”

Winnie who was found dumped in a garden in Owston Road, in Doncaster, last month.

RSPCA inspector Vanessa Reid was called to the address on October 21.

She said: “A member of the public called us after finding the bulldog in her garden with no idea who she belonged to or where she’d come from. She grew concerned for the dog as she was in poor condition.

“Poor Winnie could stand but was struggling to walk and was trembling. Her breathing was very laboured and wheezy.

“The woman took the poor dog inside and offered her food and water but she wasn’t interested. Her eyes were gunky and her nose was crusty.”

Winnie is thought to be around 10-years-old and she’ll need treatment for chronic ongoing health problems.

Inspectors are investigating where Winnie has come from and how she’s come to be in such poor condition.

Vanessa added: “I’d like to hear from anyone who recognises Winnie or may know where she’s come from. If you have any information that can help our enquiries please call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

