The challenge can be completed by walking, running, cycling or any form of exercise preferred. Sponsorship is encouraged along the way to help raise funds and awareness for the animals in the care of the Wade Street RSPCA Animal Centre. The challenge allows participants to pick their own distance to cover during the month of March (10, 20 or 30 miles) and anyone who raises over £20 in sponsorship will receive a medal of completion with extra goodies for dog owners who take part too!

Community Fundraiser, Michelle King said: “The Best Paw Forward Challenge allows everyone taking part to choose their own level of activity which makes it perfect for people of all abilities! Whether you’re a marathon pro or just enjoy a casual stroll with the dog, you can personalise your challenge to suit your own goals.

"We hope that our local community will embrace The Best Paw Forward, smash their fitness goals and help us raise vital funds for the animals in our care’’

Halifax RSPCA launches Best Paw Forward fitness challenge this March

All sponsorship raised will go to supporting the rehabilitation and rehoming work of the local RSPCA Branch, covering urgent vet care, food, shelter, toys and training.