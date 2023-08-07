Halifax RSPCA launches Virtual Cat Show on National Cat Day - could your cat win?

The show has ten categories to enter in - with something suitable for moggies of all ages and breeds.

The final winners will take home an official RSPCA rosette.

Classes in the show include ‘Cutest Kitten’, ‘Grumpiest Cat’ and ‘Best Rescue Cat’.

The Halifax RSPCA rehoming centre are encouraging supporters to get their cameras snapping and tune in to their live show, where they will be announcing the winners from their Animal Centre.

The live show will give viewers the chance to meet the cats in their care, hear some heart-warming rehoming stories and lots more feline-themed fun.

The Virtual Cat Show can be entered from August 8 to 22 via the charity’s website and all funds raised from this event, will go towards supporting the Wade Street Centre in Halifax and the animals currently in their care.

Communications Officer Fay Gibbons said: “We love the Virtual Cat Show, it’s such a fun way to celebrate National Cat Day… and it also gives our kitty owning supporters the chance to show off their puurffect companions.

“We’ve got prizes for the first place winners of each CATegory and lots of fun planned for the live stream show, you don’t want to miss out on this! So get your cameras at the ready, because we can’t wait to see your entries and hand out some awards.”