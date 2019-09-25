Halifax's Piece Hall reveals full fun-filled festive line-up

The full line-up for The Piece Hall's festive season has been revealed - and visitors are in for a jam-packed Christmas

An eclectic mix of shows, events and workshops will take place in the magnificent circus-style Salon Perdu, formerly known as the Spiegeltent.

The historic building will also host a stunning Victorian carousel and visitors will be able to shelter from the cold with some warming food and drink in a cosy courtyard bar.

The musical line-up includes some well-known stars including Badly Drawn Boy, Lindisfarne, The James Taylor Quartet, Terrorvision's Tony Wright, Hope and Social, former Hacienda DJ Graeme Park and Abba and Queen tribute acts.

The team behind Brodstock Festival have curated a special mini-festival for The Piece Hall, bringing Psychoslinkys, Funkside Soul Band and more special guests for an evening of well-known sing-a-long, dance-a-long classics on December 10.

There will also be a host of magic, comedy and children's show,s and even a musical bingo evening.

From Sunday, December 1 through to Christmas Eve visitors will be able to pick up a Christmas Potion Advent Trail, picking up clues around the Piece Hall and receiving a chocolate treat when they finish.

Workshops include candle pouring, making textile wreaths, festive lino printing, creating felt Christmas decoration and glass decorating.

Tickets for all the newly-added events go on sale to Piece Hall members at 10am tomorrow and on general sale at 10am on Friday.

Tickets can be purchased at www.thepiecehall.co.uk and via the box office on 01422 525200.