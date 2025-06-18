Halifax school's tribute to student who 'left a profound mark on the lives of all who knew him'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Jun 2025, 14:00 BST
A Halifax school has paid tribute to a young man who “was a superstar”.

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College has posted a message dedicated to Alix, who they said was known for his positivity, sense of humour, empathy and care for his fellow students.

The beloved young man, who attended the school from 2016 until 2024, died on Friday – surrounded by those who loved him.

The school posted: “Throughout his time with us, Alix was known for his positivity, sense of humour, empathy, and care for his fellow students.

Alix was a student at Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College
Alix was a student at Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College

"He developed wonderful relationships with the staff who he worked with over the years, and has left a profound mark on the lives of all who knew him.

"Our entire community send their love and support to Alix’s family.

"He truly was a superstar and will be sorely missed by us all.”

