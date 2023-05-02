News you can trust since 1853
Halifax Scout group receives funding boost from the Asda Foundation

A Calderdale Scout group has received a £500 donation from the Asda Foundation which will go towards helping the buy equipment for the children who attend.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The 51st Pellon Scout Group is committed to developing young people who are a force for good in the community, bringing people together to represent the local community in all its diversity.

The grant is aimed at supporting local groups with a broad range of activities for children under the age of 18 which contribute towards transforming communities and improving children’s lives. These grants aim to support a range of community groups such as brownies / scouts, school holiday clubs, youth clubs, and sports teams.

Asda Community Champion, Emma Fox, said “We’re proud to award 51st Pellon Scout Group with a donation from the Asda Foundation of £500 towards the equipment they need.

51st Pellon Scout Group51st Pellon Scout Group
“Supporting local groups that are on our doorstep is really important to us – and we hope it will make a real difference to the group.”

