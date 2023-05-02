Halifax Scout group receives funding boost from the Asda Foundation
A Calderdale Scout group has received a £500 donation from the Asda Foundation which will go towards helping the buy equipment for the children who attend.
The 51st Pellon Scout Group is committed to developing young people who are a force for good in the community, bringing people together to represent the local community in all its diversity.
The grant is aimed at supporting local groups with a broad range of activities for children under the age of 18 which contribute towards transforming communities and improving children’s lives. These grants aim to support a range of community groups such as brownies / scouts, school holiday clubs, youth clubs, and sports teams.
Asda Community Champion, Emma Fox, said “We’re proud to award 51st Pellon Scout Group with a donation from the Asda Foundation of £500 towards the equipment they need.
“Supporting local groups that are on our doorstep is really important to us – and we hope it will make a real difference to the group.”