The 51st Pellon Scout Group is committed to developing young people who are a force for good in the community, bringing people together to represent the local community in all its diversity.

The grant is aimed at supporting local groups with a broad range of activities for children under the age of 18 which contribute towards transforming communities and improving children’s lives. These grants aim to support a range of community groups such as brownies / scouts, school holiday clubs, youth clubs, and sports teams.

Asda Community Champion, Emma Fox, said “We’re proud to award 51st Pellon Scout Group with a donation from the Asda Foundation of £500 towards the equipment they need.

51st Pellon Scout Group