Halifax sisters raise £2,260 for two hospices by holding a fundraising quiz night
and live on Freeview channel 276
Owners of X-Press Legal Services South and West Yorkshire, Helen Foster and Claire Ide held a charity quiz night to celebrate 30 years in business.
More than 90 people enjoyed a fun-filled evening of quizzing.
Together they raised £2,260 for Overgate Hospice in Elland and Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield.
The event, which took place at the Old Rishworthians Rugby Club in Copley, saw Helen and Claire’s friends, family, local businesses and colleagues come together.
Helen was delighted that everything went so well, but also a little embarrassed, she said: “It was a wonderful evening with lots of teams taking part in the quiz, what we didn’t expect, was that we would win - I don’t think anyone noticed!
"We were delighted to see so many people, helping to raise money for these two wonderful charities and Claire and I would like to say a big thank you.”
Claire added: “We are just so delighted that people really enjoy our events, they are so kind, and are committed to helping fundraise, even during times when money is tight.
"I can assure everyone that we will be looking at new fundraising ideas and we can’t wait to start planning for 2024.”
Helen said: “Hospices need to raise thousands of pounds to be able to provide the care they do, so donations are needed all year round.”