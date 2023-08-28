News you can trust since 1853
Halifax social enterprise founder to mark release of second dementia support book with launch event

A social enterprise founder is set to mark the release of a second dementia support book with a launch event in Halifax.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Liz Leach-Murphy, founder of social enterprise Imagineer Development UK CIC and Evergreen Life app health and wellbeing content writer Jayna Patel, are celebrating the release of their second book: “A family guide to living well with dementia” with a launch event at Halifax Central Library on September 21.

The book is intended to be an easy-to-follow and accessible guide, brought to life with real case studies, to help families and carers gain the knowledge and insight needed to be able to support a person with dementia live the life they wish to lead.

Liz Leach-MurphyLiz Leach-Murphy
Liz, who has worked within health and social care for the past 25 years, said: “I have based my lifetime’s work on the belief that people have a basic human right to live their best life possible.

"The social care and health care systems are well placed to ensure that they can administer their duties in a manner that places the person centre to the process.

“The book has been written and designed to enable to reader to dip into the sections that are most relevant to them and to gradually process the information we have provided. Our hope is that this book proves useful for people and their families to be able to lead a good life with dementia.”

Jayna added: “I’ve been delighted to help Liz research, edit, and proof-read both books. Dementia can be a distressing set of conditions for all involved.

Jayna PatelJayna Patel
"With the Alzheimer’s Society reporting that 900,000 people live with dementia in the UK and an estimated 1.6 million will have a type of dementia by 2040, even if the approaches and practical tools in the book help one family navigate the health and social care system and provide personalised and self-directed support, it’ll be worthwhile.”

The book follows “Living a Good Life with dementia – a Practitioner’s Guide”, which was published in 2021 for professionals and carers to gain the necessary understanding to be able to develop creative ideas for the care and support they want to see.

The book launch at Halifax Central Library will run from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk

