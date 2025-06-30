They have been protecting vulnerable people on nights out for nearly two decades but now Halifax Street Angels may have to disband.

The team of volunteers – who help people whose drinks have been spiked, victims of crime or are a little worse for wear and need support getting home – have warned they are in desperate need of volunteers.

"It is with great sadness that we are writing this post, especially on the lead up to our 20th anniversary in November,” Halifax Street Angels have posted.

"Unfortunately, due to continuing low volunteer numbers, we will sadly have to consider saying our goodbyes to Halifax Street Angels in the next couple of months

"We can only continue our fantastic work with our amazing volunteers.”

The Street Angels scheme began in Halifax in 2005 as a response to concerns about safety for people coming to enjoy the town’s bars, pubs and clubs.

"In our six week trial, we helped and assisted 69 people – from seniors leaving the theatre, to young people who had had too much to drink, to people wanting to wait in Fairtrade Cafe for taxis as it was safer than waiting in a taxi queue” says the team’s website.

"Twelve months later, violent crime in the town centre - which typically increased on Friday and Saturday nights - had reduced by 42 per cent.”

Its success was so remarkable, other areas around the country soon followed suit by launching their own Street Angels teams.

For more details about how to volunteer, visit https://www.halifaxstreetangels.org/volunteer.html