Halifax takeaway to reopen giving all proceeds to amazing charity

HFC, on Gibbet Street, will be open from noon until 10pm tomorrow (Friday) and proceeds from the day will go to the charity.

Halifax Community Fridge has been open every day since starting two years ago at Madni Mosque in Gibbet Street with a mission to reduce food waste and feed those going hungry in the community.

Awais Sadiq, from the charity, said: "It is incredible that we have now been open for over 700 days.

All proceeds from the takeaway's reopening day will go to Halifax Community Fridge

"We have a great team of volunteers who always go above and beyond.

"We started with a simple goal, which was to reduce food wastage and ensure no one would go to sleep hungry in our community.

"Recently HFC reached out to us and they're having a reopening of their Halifax branch. They wanted a way to support the community and give something back.

"What better way than donating all the proceeds on their opening day to the community fridge.